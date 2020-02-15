Bad neighbourhoods

From US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “The West is Winning” speech at the Munich Security Conference —

The West is winning. We are collectively winning. We’re doing it together.

Let’s start with a simple fact: Free nations are simply more successful than any other model that’s been tried in the history of civilization. Our governments respect basic human rights, they foster economic prosperity, and they keep us all secure.

It’s why so many people risk a dangerous journey across the Mediterranean to reach Greece and Italy, but you don’t see the world’s vulnerable people risking their lives to skip illegally en masse to countries like Iran or to Cuba.

Iran has been absorbing refugees for decades from Afghanistan. There are around 1 million registered and more who were displaced. And then there are the generations of Iraqis who took refuge in Iran during the Saddam era. Or as Pompeo would say, they “skipped illegally en masse.”